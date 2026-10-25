OKC Thunder Starters Announced vs. Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the L.A. Clippers in the second of three games of their home stand; this is also the start of the team's first back-to-back set of 82-game campaign. The Thunder stroll in with a 2-0 record as the team is fresh off two straight off days following up their impressive wins against the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets. This Clippers team is undersized, and many believe they are outmatched by most in the league, as the second team LaLa Land is expected to be among the league's worst.

The Thunder have the Phoenix Suns coming into the Paycom Center on Monday night, and it is unclear how Oklahoma City will structure its injury report in the next game. Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will only be without Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber, as the two rehab from prior injuries. Oklahoma City might load manage the next night as the team is staring down the barrel of jam-packing three games in four nights.

For tonight, Mark Daigneault announced his starting lineup for this matchup against Ty Lue's Los Angeles Clippers and it is the starting five the Bricktown faithful have come to expect this season. The same starting lineup as the previous two contests.

Dec 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts to an officials call after a play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers Starting Lineup Announced

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Los Angeles Clippers Starting Lineup

Darius Garland, G

Kris Dunn, G

Derrick Jones Jr., F

Rui Hachimura, F

Isaiah Jackson, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in a game that the Thunder should take care of pretty easily with too many matchup advantages at its disposal. The Oklahoma City Thunder should see their front court beat up on a smaller interior of L.A. While the only option that the Clippers can throw at Gilgeous-Alexander as the back-to-back NBA MVP looks to bounce back from his first game in 141 regular season contests without scoring 20 is Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr that have any chance of success against the league's top isolation scorer. Even that may not be enough. The Oklahoma City Thunder should suffocate this Clippers offense and force plenty of turnovers to spark transition chances the entire 48 minute game as the team attempts to go 3-0 as the Thunder prepare for the second leg of a back to back.