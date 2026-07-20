OKC Thunder Wrap Up NBA Summer League With Blowout Loss to Nets

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Brooklyn Nets 108-90 on Sunday to wrap up their 2026 NBA Summer League. OKC finished at 0-8 during the mid-summer event, 0-5 in Las Vegas.

Steven Ashworth led the Thunder with 22 points, but only three teammates reached double figures as well. Seven Nets scored in double-digits in the game.

Despite going winless, OKC saw multiple players grow across the event. Here are three takeaways from the summer finale.

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Steven Ashworth (1) reacts during the second half against the Auburn Tigers in the second round to the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Needed Aid From Ashworth

In a game where most of the Thunder's top scoring options from the summer were sidelined, the team needed some life from other sources. Former Creighton Bluejays guard Steven Ashworth did just that, tallying 22 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

Ashworth was averaging just 7.2 points per game on 37.5% shooting heading into the final game, but saved his best performance for his last in the summer. OKC's second-year invite ran point during the finale.

The 6-foot-1 guard played in the Indiana Pacers organization last season, averaging 11.6 points and 5.9 assists per game for the G League's Noblesville Boom. He played for the Pacers' NBA Summer League team in 2025 as well.

In a game that could have gotten ugly quickly, Ashworth helped calm down the struggling Thunder offense with crafty ball-handling and timely shooting.

Mar 3, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nate Johnson (34) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers guards Chance Moore (13) and Tresen Eaglestaff (52) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Press Unproven

Oklahoma City dug itself into an early hole due to quick turnovers against Brooklyn's heavy full-court press. The Thunder turned the ball over 19 times as a team, with a high quantity of those coming in the early moments.

The Nets utilized their athleticism advantage to their benefit, forcing the Thunder into multiple mistakes in their own half, creating instant fast break buckets. Brooklyn led 29-8 early on, failing to give that commanding lead up the rest of the way, despite multiple OKC comeback attempts.

After falling behind, OKC finally made the adjustments needed to combat the relentless pressure, but it was too little too late to find a win.

Mar 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) reacts as time winds down during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Not Enough Firepower

After falling behind, the Thunder could not overcome the double-digit deficit. Without all three 2026 draft selections, last year's draft selection and their two top two-way contract candidates, this was expected.

OKC saw just four players reach double figures, as Brooklyn had seven to reach the mark. Sometimes, it's not a team's day, which could be said about the majority of the Thunder's NBA Summer League.

Ashworth scored 22 points to lead the team, and Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Andrew Holifield and Bryce Harris added 17, 14 and 13 points, respectively, but OKC's next highest leading scorer was Lamar Wilkerson with six points on 3-for-16 shooting.

Despite going winless in the 2026 NBA Summer League, OKC saw multiple players grow throughout the journey.