Who Will Start for OKC Thunder vs. Bucks?

On the second night of a back-to-back the Oklahoma City Thunder are without starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, All-NBA center Chet Holmgren, back up big man Jaylin Williams and youngsters Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic. This is the first look at superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA Swingman Jalen Williams, Defensive aces Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace. Mark Daigneault will put all of them in the starting lineup of this affair.

Bennett Stirtz, who left Tulsa's game early with a lower body injury in Tulsa in the Thunder's 116-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, is active for this affair. As are Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, Kenrich Williams and Aday Mara who suited up less than 24 hours ago.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in town for the first game inside the Paycom Center since May 30 in the Thunder's Game 7 Western Conference Finals loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. This brings back Ousmane Dieng to the building he called home for the first three years of his NBA career before being shipped to Milwaukee this past Trade Deadline. Dieng gets the starting nod for the new look Bucks who enter rebuilding mode fresh off of trading Superstar Giannis Antentokounmpo to South Beach to join the Miami Heat.

Oklahoma City has title aspirations this season while the Bucks hope to see some youngsters flash during the 2026-27 campaign.

Oct 6, 2026; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault watches his team play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of a preseason game at BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup in Preseason Game 2

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Jalen Williams, F

Alex Caruso, F

Aday Mara, C

Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

Ryan Rollins, G

Tyler Herro, G

Jamie Jaquez Jr., F

Kal'el Ware, F

Myles Turner, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finally getting a look at some of their regular rotation on this second night of a back-to-back. The team will get back superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and see All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams return to the hardwood. The Thunder will also get a fresh look at Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso in the first five to get their first preseason work in.

Oklahoma City enjoys a plethora of off days before returning to action on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks on the front end of another back-to-back set. The second leg sees the team return to the Paycom Center for a Finals rematch against the Indiana Pacers with potentially Tyrese Haliburton back on the court after he made his preseason debut on Wednesday for the Pacers against the Timberwolves.