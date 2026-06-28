Jalen Williams' Versatility as Important as Ever for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s roster has already seen some changes this summer, and those moves have only made Jalen Williams more crucial to the Thunder’s success.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Thunder have made some changes as the 2026 offseason ramps up. Preparing for another deep postseason run in 2027, Sam Presti and company have already given a glimpse into what next season will look like.

With Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe on the way out, and Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz coming to Oklahoma City via the draft, the Thunder have made interesting roster makeup decisions. Sending out two wings for a guard and a big, Oklahoma City’s roster is now made up almost entirely of either guards or bigs.

With Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams’ futures up in the air still, the amount of wings/forwards on Oklahoma City’s roster could continue to decrease. The moves thus far and those still to come also show that the Thunder are ready to make Jalen Williams an even more important piece of the lineup.

Missing the majority of last season due to injuries, Williams’ absence didn’t have a significant impact on Oklahoma City’s regular season success, but his missed time in the postseason was ultimately the Thunder’s downfall. As an All-NBA and All-Defensive forward, Williams’ health will continue to be a major storyline in Oklahoma City.

Simply getting back the production of a player of his caliber on both ends will be huge, but getting his positional versatility back will also be massive. As it stands now, the Thunder still have their options on the wing, but they’re mostly a bit undersized, running three guards in almost all lineups without Williams as things stand now.

While Mark Daigneault has never been one to shy away from going small and embracing positionless basketball, Williams’ size and ability to play almost every position are part of what’s given the Thunder the freedom to play positionless. Although he’s only listed at 6-foot-5, his 7-foot-2 wingspan makes him such a versatile player and gives him the ability to find success in just about any situation he’s thrown into.

As the Thunder’s situation on the wing becomes clearer, so does Williams’ importance to the lineup. Although the Thunder have made it evident they don’t necessarily value wings and forwards overall, they still have the luxury of having one of the best in the league.

Perhaps Oklahoma City still has some moves to make that will lead to some more options on the wing for next season, but in the meantime, Williams projects to be the single piece that ties everything together.