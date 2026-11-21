The Thunder needs its rising star to step up in every game from here on out.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a rough start to the season, as the team has started 9-6. There are multiple factors for this, but the biggest has to be the injuries that the Thunder have sustained to start the year. No Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams have been detrimental for both the Thunder’s offensive attack, but has also hindered the Thunder’s ability to force turnovers. Additionally, Chet Holmgren’s absence has been tough on OKC’s rebounding and interior defense efforts, but luckily, OKC’s big man will be back this season.

While this isn’t a situation that the Thunder are able to just fix, it is a problem that can be partially dealt with. OKC will need help from one player in particular, and although he has already helped out this year, they will need him to perform like a star night in and night out.

Ajay Mitchell has showcased this year that he can be one of the best players in the entire league. He has had multiple career nights, as he has set his career high for points in a game twice. The first time with 30 points, and the second time with 35. He currently averages the second-most points on the Thunder squad, with 17.7 per game.

Mitchell has definitely shown out for the Thunder on occasions, but the rising star will have to start to carry that load every game. Recently, Oklahoma City has struggled, as the team has lost four of its last five games. Mitchell wasn’t present for all of those games, but even for OKC’s last bout against the Hawks, the young guard didn’t perform as well as he has shown he can.

Mitchell only scored 13 points, and while that might not be horrible overall, the Thunder are going to need better nights from the guard if OKC is going to compete as the season continues. The Thunder are also hoping that the young guard can stay healthy, as he has had minor injuries throughout the year, because if Mitchell went down, that might be the final nail in the coffin for Oklahoma City.

The Santa Barbara product has been solid for OKC this season and continues to show he will soon be an All-Star in this league. The Thunder just need Mitchell to prove that this season, so that the short-handed OKC squad can stay afloat.