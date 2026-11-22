Oklahoma City has hit a bit of a rough patch, and it could use some more consistency from its second option.

On Friday night, the Thunder overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to secure a much-needed win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Along with a 40-point night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder got key scoring contributions from Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Jared McCain.

While the Thunder saw some positive signs from much of their young core, it was a quiet night for Ajay Mitchell. Struggling to find his touch on the floater and get into a rhythm all night, Mitchell finished with eight points on 3-of-12 shooting, to go with four assists and no turnovers.

An all-around solid night from Mitchell outside of his shooting struggles, the Thunder can still find ways to win when he has games like that. Although he’s not actively hurting the team and is still giving some solid contributions in games like Friday’s, Mitchell has to give the Thunder a bigger scoring punch on most nights to keep the team afloat with so many injuries.

Just his third single-digit scoring night of the season, Mitchell was still aggressive and able to get to his spots. Overall, his outing against the Pelicans was encouraging, but it continued a trend of his below-average scoring nights.

That game against New Orleans marked the fifth straight game Mitchell failed to reach the 15-point mark. This streak is certainly something to keep an eye on, as it came immediately after a stretch where Mitchell scored at least 18 points in six of seven games, including multiple 30-point outings.

As the supporting cast around him seems to shift almost every game, Mitchell needs to find ways to take over in minutes where Gilgeous-Alexander is on the bench. It’s certainly not an easy task, but Mitchell has shown how he can raise his level of play when needed over a few games, and he’s now trying to figure out how to do so for several weeks.

Some of Mitchell’s recent struggles will simply be solved by him knocking down the floaters and jumpers that he desires to create. On the other hand, getting back to driving more and getting more paint touches for layups or to kick out to shooters should help him find his groove again.

Perhaps it’s a bit unfair to expect Mitchell to suddenly carry the load of being a secondary scorer and creator, but the Thunder’s situation has been unfair all season.