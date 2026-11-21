Oklahoma City’s newest big man showed out against the Pelicans.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took home the win in the team’s third NBA Cup group play game, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 126-120. The Thunder had their backs against the ropes in this game, as the Pelicans led by as much as 16 in this bout. However, OKC was able to muster up one of its late-game runs and steal this one for the team’s tenth win of the season.

Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 40 points and eight assists as he willed OKC to a win, avoiding the team’s fifth loss in six games. However, he wasn’t the only one who made sure that the Thunder were going to end the night with a win.

Rookie Aday Mara had the best game of his short career on Friday night. The big man put up a career-high 22 points while having a career-high in rebounds as well, with 16. The big man continues to be the Thunder’s saving grace on the offensive glass, as seven of his 16 rebounds were on the offensive side of the ball. This is already Mara’s fourth double-double of the year, and his numbers only continue to improve.

His night didn’t end there, as the big man had two assists and two blocks by the time the final buzzer sounded, showcasing all the areas he truly helped OKC out in. Mara was extremely efficient in the win as well. He shot 73.3% from the floor and only turned the ball over once in 29 minutes. All of this can explain why Mara had such a high net rating on the night, finishing at +15 when he was on the court.

This stellar performance from Mara was much needed, as the Thunder had been struggling recently, and it also gives the team hope for the future. Mara has proved he can be counted on as a reliable big man with Chet Holmgren gone, and it means OKC’s frontcourt will be even more loaded when the star returns.

Mara’s dominance on both sides of the ball is the exact thing the Thunder needs to get back on the right track this season, and it could be beneficial for the big man, as he is a real contender for the NBA All-Rookie teams. The Thunder will need the young big to continue to excel as the season goes on, and if he can, he could prove to be a future star in the league.