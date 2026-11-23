Oklahoma City had some problems inside in Miami, and it needs to find a solution going into its next matchup.

On Sunday night, the Thunder fell to the Heat 123-113 on the front end of a back-to-back. With an incredibly shorthanded lineup, the Thunder’s defense couldn’t put together the performance it needed, and changing its fortune will be key to getting back in the win column in Indiana.

Despite missing some key perimeter defenders thus far, the Thunder’s defense has maintained its identity by limiting opponents’ effectiveness at the rim. Through the first few weeks of the season, the Thunder’s defense inside the restricted area has been some of the best in the league, holding opponents to only 57.1% shooting there, which is good for the best mark in the league.

While Chet Holmgren has been the Thunder’s rim protector over the past few years, Aday Mara has taken over in his absence. A much-needed breakout player for the Thunder, the rookie big man has blocked 1.7 shots per game and been one of the best interior defenders in the entire league.

Although he’s been able to fill some of the void left by Holmgren, Sunday night left Oklahoma City with another challenge. Mara missed the game in Miami with a shin contusion, and the Thunder didn’t block a single shot all night.

Finishing with no blocks, the Heat had their way inside at times throughout the game, outsourcing the Thunder 54-46 in the paint. Miami also made Oklahoma City feel the absence of their typical interior presences, shooting 23-of-30 inside the restricted, good for 76.7% around the rim.

As the Thunder head into Indiana for a Monday night matchup, they’ll get some help as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns. However, the two-time MVP won’t fix the Thunder’s biggest problems from Sunday, as Mara is set to miss another night with his shin contusion.

That leaves the Thunder to figure out how to change its fortune inside with effectively the same personnel in the paint. For starters, Isaiah Hartenstein must be a much more impactful defender around the rim.

His game in Miami was far from his best, and getting some better defense from him would be massive, given that he’s Oklahoma City’s only healthy big man. Beyond that, getting help from Kenrich Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander and some of the Thunder’s wings could be enough to at least limit Indiana’s effectiveness at the rim.

The Pacers are ranked fourth in field goal percentage in the restricted area, converting 69.2% of their looks inside. So, the Thunder won’t be getting much of a break on that front.

In any case, forcing tougher shots at the rim and not allowing the Pacers to get as many easy buckets as the Heat may be the deciding factor if Oklahoma City is able to grab a win on the road.