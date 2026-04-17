The Thunder Need To Continue To Lean On Their Defense As The Postseason Begins

Oklahoma City’s defense can be the reason it continues its dominance.

The Thunder came into this year as the defending champs and have been fighting for the chance to keep their throne. This chance continues as OKC will open postseason play on Sunday in the squad’s first round matchup.

The Thunder are in a prime spot as they enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and are looking to continue the dominance they displayed in the regular season. This dominance was no joke and was possible because of Oklahoma City’s stellar defense.

Oklahoma City had arguably the best defense in the entire league this year. They allowed the second fewest points this season, as opponents only scored 107.9 points per game on average against OKC this year. OKC also held opponents to the worst shooting percentage on average, with opponents on average only making 43.7% of shots taken against the Thunder.

OKC has proved night after night that they are a nightmare to play against and have proved this with their aggressive play style. With this aggressiveness, the Thunder averaged 9.7 steals per game this year, led by Cason Wallace, who averages 1.9 steals per game himself.

Not only does OKC get out in transition and run the floor with these steals, but they also limit their opponents from getting out in transition as well. The Thunder only turns the ball over 12 times per game, and because of this ranks first in the league in opponent fast break points per game, only allowing 12.

Oklahoma City doesn’t seem to have any weak links on the defensive side of the ball, which is what makes them so dangerous. Wallace is third in the league in steals and has the fifth-best defensive rating in the league. The Thunder’s big man, Chet Holmgren, averages 1.9 blocks per game and has the best defensive rating in the entire league, sitting at 102.3.

Ajay Mitchell and Jaylin Williams rank number two and three in defensive rating to give OKC another boost, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at No. 8. All these impressive defensive ratings combined give OKC the best team defensive rating in the league at 106.5.

A lockdown defense like the Thunder’s makes up for nights when the squad’s offense isn’t firing on all cylinders. This allows for OKC to stay in games that its offense doesn’t allow them to, and is the reason they will be such a tough team to stop in the playoffs.