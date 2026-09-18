Impact of Lu Dort's Departure on Cason Wallace Remains Overlooked

Oklahoma City underwent some changes this offseason, and its young defensive star will have some new challenges thrown his way.

Over the past few months, the Thunder have dealt with several significant changes as they look to navigate the second apron and the pressure of competing for championships. Thanks to the financial situation the Thunder were in, they were forced to send out Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins.

While the writing was on the wall for most of the moves already, it still officially began a new era for the Thunder. With Dort gone after starting almost every game of his seven-year stint with the Thunder, the starting lineup has been a popular topic of conversation.

Although Oklahoma City has several options, Cason Wallace appears to be the obvious choice to replace Dort in the first five. While most of the conversation around Wallace this summer has been about his potential rookie extension and move into the starting five, that’s only scratching the surface of what Wallace will be tasked with after Dort’s departure.

Wallace’s expected move into the starting lineup might not seem like a significant change for him or Oklahoma City, given how often he’s started over the past couple of years amid injuries. However, he’s often been starting alongside Dort, thus not having to take on the top scorer on the other side consistently.

Now, with Dort out of the picture and Wallace as the key perimeter defender in the starting lineup, he’ll be the one tasked with the top matchup each night. One of Oklahoma City’s strengths throughout Dort’s tenure was his ability to cut off the head of the snake almost every night, and Wallace will now be taking on that challenge, albeit with a different style than Dort.

Alongside taking on the best matchups every night and moving into the starting five, Wallace could soon find his way into more leaguewide recognition. Earning his first All-Defensive selection last season with a spot on the second team, a brighter spotlight and more opportunities could leave Wallace a real shot at competing for a spot on the first team and being a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, especially if he can lead the league in steals.

Considering everything Oklahoma City will ask of Wallace next season, it’s no secret that Dort’s departure means the team believes in everything he can bring to the table as the star perimeter defender. When that will result in an extension is still undetermined, but there’s no doubt that Wallace is a key piece of the Thunder’s long-term future, and next season should only cement his status.