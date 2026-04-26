Throughout Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso's NBA career, one thing has always been certain: he consistently steps up in high-stakes atmospheres, especially when the NBA Playoffs roll around. When Oklahoma City needed him to step up the most, with both Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe out with a hamstring strain and personal reasons, respectively, the Texas A&M product answered his squad's calls.

In the Thunder's 121-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns in the third game of the first round, Caruso piled together a sensational two-way performance. He was critical in OKC ending a three-game Game 3 losing streak.

“I think you get relaxed when you win. It's just human nature," Caruso said in the postgame press conference when asked about past Game 3 struggles. "Part of being a great team and winning the playoffs is fighting against that human nature.”

Caruso scored 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting while knocking down three triples on six attempts. He played physical defense the entire game, picking up one steal and one block; he also snagged five rebounds in the contest.

This follows a 7-point, 3-steal performance in Game 2, which is another game where the guard made life difficult for Suns guards. Caruso is performing just like he did in Oklahoma City's 2025 NBA Finals run: exceptionally well.

As the Thunder will continue to compete without Williams for at least another week, high-level play from a veteran like what Caruso gave Saturday afternoon is heavily needed. The two-time champ has created a legacy of being a true playoff riser.

In Game 3, Caruso excelled as a connector in the offense and knocked down open looks when given opportunities. After shooting just 29.3% from 3-point range in the regular season, he has already knocked down 36.4% of his shots from deep throughout his first three playoff games.

In the 2025 playoffs, Caruso knocked down triples at a 41.1% clip after shooting 35.3% in the regular season. Playoff rising is something he has become accustomed to.

"You've got to be obsessed with the game to win at a high level and I try to be," Caruso said.

For OKC to continue to rack up wins in the 2026 playoffs, Caruso will need to continue to step up. His performances in the second and third games of the first round prove that he is rising while in the spotlight once again.

Caruso and the Thunder look to sweep the eight-seeded Suns Monday night. It would be the third consecutive first-round sweep for OKC.