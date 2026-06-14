Why Isaiah Joe Could be OKC Thunder's Most Tradeable Asset

Oklahoma City will have some moves to make this offseason, and one player could net the best return for the Thunder.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Thunder have made two deep playoff runs and secured an NBA title in 2025. As one of the deepest teams in the league, Mark Daigneault has had the task of managing and shortening the rotations as the Thunder climbed to tougher stages.

Of course, that’s meant that some of the Thunder’s top regular season contributors suddenly became odd men out as the postseason progressed. Perhaps the most notable victim of that over the past two years has been Isaiah Joe.

The sharpshooter has been key to Oklahoma City’s regular season success, but he hasn’t been able to carry over his play into the postseason. As the Thunder look to make room on the roster for incoming draft picks and increase their financial flexibility as key contract decisions loom, Joe might be the most tradeable player on the Thunder roster for several reasons.

First and foremost, Joe isn’t irreplaceable for the Thunder, especially after Oklahoma City saw how Jared McCain operated in his first postseason. Add in Joe’s value as a shooter and his remaining two-year, $22.6 million deal with a team option for 2027-28, and he could net a solid return for the Thunder.

Nailing 42.3% of his threes on six attempts per game in the regular season, Joe was a premier shooter on impressive volume, and he could be of service to any team in the league. Plus, his small to mid-sized contract makes him a potential target for just about any team that is interested in a shooter.

With big names and big contracts, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown, already popping up in offseason trade rumors, the Thunder could have the opportunity to join any potential deal as a third team and move Joe for picks or a big wing. Of course, the Thunder could also opt to move Joe in a more standard deal, likely to a contender or buying team that isn’t an immediate threat to Oklahoma City.

There’s no doubt that if Joe were to remain in Oklahoma City, he could make an impact throughout the course of an 82-game season. While his regular season importance has been undeniable in this era, his inability to impact playoff games could mark the end of his tenure in Oklahoma City.