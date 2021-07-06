Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Talented Duke Forward Jalen Johnson's Draft Combine Interview

Jalen Johnson's athleticism and playmaking for his size makes him an intriguing prospect in the NBA Draft.
Outside of the top six in the 2021 NBA Draft, it seems to be anyone's guess as to what the draft order will look like.

Former Duke forward Jalen Johnson hopes that will allow him to creep up into the bottom half of the top 10, but he's a fascinating prospect for any team. 

Possessing a great feel for the game, it's rare to see his level of playmaking for a 6-foot-7 forward. 

While he didn't take many 3-pointers at Duke, he was incredibly efficient, and if he can translate that to the NBA, Johnson may be a great option for the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

