Mavericks slightly shorthanded for West finals rematch with Wolves

The Mavs still boast an elite starting five and a solid bench.

Oct 24, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves and Mavericks will be played Tuesday night in Minneapolis and Dallas will be without a couple of key role players.

Earlier Tuesday, the Mavericks ruled out guard Dante Exum (wrist) and forward Maxi Kleber (hamstring) due to injuries. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are injury-free and at full strength for the rematch.

Exum hasn't played yet this season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist earlier this month. Kleber played in the first two games of the season but a hamstring kept him out Monday against the Jazz and he didn't travel with the Mavericks to Minneapolis.

Dallas defeated Utah on Monday night 110-102. Even though they are playing without Exum and Kleber, they're still one of the deeper teams in the league. Their starting five is intact with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, with Derrick Lively, Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall getting minutes off the bench.

The game tips off at 6:40 p.m. CT and will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports North) and nationally on TNT, with Ian Eagle and Stan Van Gundy on the call.

