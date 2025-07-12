'We would love to get closer': Timberwolves’ new owners talk KG
It would appear it's going to take more than just an owner switch to get Kevin Garnett back in the fold in Minnesota. Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas at their introductory press conference as Timberwolves controlling owners, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez appeared to hint that there is still some work to be done to get KG back with the organization.
"He's the GOAT in Minnesota and we have a tremendous respect for KG and everything he's accomplished. We would love to get closer to him. We know the fans want to see that and we want to see that too," said Lore.
"I've been an enormous fan of Kevin, we're kind of similar ages. We both came out in similar drafts. ... both No. 1picks. Both came out of high school. So, I watched him. I tracked him closely. If anything that's important to our fanbase, it's going to be important to us," added Rodriguez. "And obviously, he means a great deal to our fanbase. Marc and I are going to be working on that."
Garnett has generally stayed away from the organization following his retirement after a public falling-out with former owner Glen Taylor. After Taylor lost an arbitration dispute in February, bringing an end to a years-long drama surrounding the sale of the team, many speculated that KG and the franchise would quickly resolve their differences.
Lore and Rodriguez's comments though show there is still work to be done.
Garnett said in April that he has talked with Lore and A-Rod and that he was sure they would have "another positive conversation." As for a future involvement with the team, KG said he wasn't "in that space right now." He did however say he would "love to" go back to Minnesota some day.
"I would want to be on the same page though. I would want to be on the same page," said Garnett. "A lot of the concerns that I have, or at least some of the things that I want to actually grow and develop in Minnesota, have nothing to do with the court. Communities and the bondage and bringing the city back together is what I'm on."