Chauncey Billups latest to criticize Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has yet another detractor — this time an NBA head coach in the Portland Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups.
Billups, a former 17-year NBA veteran himself who’s been the head coach of the Trail Blazers since 2021, was asked about Gobert’s defense on “The Sheed & Tyler Show,” an NBA-centered podcast that features former NBA player Rasheed Wallace. Billups did acknowledge that Gobert is a “great defensive player,” however, he criticized his propensity to get attacked by good teams in the playoffs.
Billups, who led the Trail Blazers to a Western Conference-worst 21-61 record last season, said when he was an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020-21, the Clippers made it a point to attack Gobert — then with the Utah Jazz — during their second-round playoff series.
The Clippers beat the Jazz in six games to advance to the Western Conference finals.
“(Gobert is) a great defensive player, don’t get me wrong, but you don’t just attack great defensive players. You going away from them,” Billups said on the podcast last week. “… That’s the difference in today’s game a little bit is like, yeah, he’s great at the rim, he plays hard, he can block shots and stuff, but like space is trouble, and pick-and-rolls you just attack — you can just go after him.”
Billups said he struggles with Gobert winning Defensive Player of the Year awards — Gobert won the fourth of his career last season — when teams are able to attack him during the postseason.
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were able to create mismatches that included Doncic hitting a game-winner over Gobert during their 4-1 series win over the Wolves in this year's West finals.
“Regular season, I can understand why he’d be Defensive Player of the Year,” Billups said. “Get deeper in them playoffs, it’s tricky.”
It gets a little less tricky when you understand Defensive Player of the Year is a regular-season award.