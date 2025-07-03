Former G-League Ignite forward will reportedly join Timberwolves in Summer League
G-League forward Babacar Sane is expected to join the Timberwolves Summer League roster this year, according to a report from Senegalese sports outlet Wiwsport on Thursday.
We are one week away from Minnesota beginning Summer League play against the Pelicans on July 10. Sane joins former mid-major college basketball standouts CJ Fulton and Des Watson as the third player expected to join the Wolves' young core this summer.
Standing at 6-foot-7, Sane hails from Ziguinchor, Senegal. He began his professional career with the NBA Academy Africa before joining the now-defunct G-League Ignite from 2022 to 2024. He declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, but after going undrafted, he signed with the Utah Jazz. He was quickly waived, but then he joined their G-League team, the Salt Lake City Stars.
In February, Sane was traded to the Iowa Wolves in exchange for Jaedon LeDee. He played 16 games in Iowa, averaging 11.8 points and 4.6 assists per game on 48.6/31.1/63.0 shooting splits last season.
Sane will turn 22 in September, and he now gets a chance to showcase his potential on an intriguing Minnesota Summer League roster. According to Wiwsport, he will join the Senegal national team after playing for the Wolves this summer.
Last year's Timberwolves' Summer League roster had 16 players, and we now have a good idea about nine or 10 potential players this summer.
Potential Timberwolves 2025 Summer League roster (so far)
- PG: Rob Dillingham/CJ Fulton
- SG: Jaylen Clark/Des Watson
- SF: Terrence Shannon Jr./Babacar Sane
- PF: Leonard Miller/Joan Beringer
- C: Jesse Edwards/Rocco Zikarsky