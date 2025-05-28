Kendrick Perkins issues public apology to Anthony Edwards
Kendrick Perkins has issued a public apology to Anthony Edwards after he said Tuesday that Edwards isn't a great role model because he's not married.
"Anthony Edwards is one my favorite players in the League if not my favorite player. I apologized privately so I’m apologizing publicly to the young [king] for my comments on First Take yesterday," Perkins wrote on X. "My bad young fella. I Was not taking a personal shot at you but I could see how it could have been taken that way[.]"
If you missed it, Perkins said on First Take that NBA superstars have to "check the boxes" when they're trying to become the face of the league, including being a great role model.
“You gotta check the boxes when you’re the face of the league,” Perkins said. “Yes, we know you gotta have your signature shoe, you’re gonna be in commercials, you’re gonna have the highlights, you gotta have the game. But you know what else you gotta have? You gotta be a role model.
“You look at Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaq, LeBron, Steph, what did they all have in common?” Perkins asked. “While they was all playing in the league, they all were family men. They all were married with kids. And if you think that don’t play a role as far as the role model, this is facts. This is not something that I’m making up. Now, what happened to them after they retired, that’s their business. But while they were playing, they were family men. Married with kids.”
What Perkins failed to do before making his wild claim was a background check on the guys he named as examples of great, married role models. Bird was married for one year before he started playing college hoops, and wasn't remarried until his 10th season in the NBA, well after he'd won multiple championships and MVPs.
Shaq, Kobe, Magic and Jordan also have some public scars in their personal lives. Awful Announcing put is like this: "Shaquille O’Neal expressed regret for cheating on his wife. Magic Johnson contracted HIV while being unfaithful to his future wife. Kobe Bryant cheated on his wife and was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in 2003. And Michael Jordan’s rumored cheating allegedly played a role in his $168 million divorce settlement."