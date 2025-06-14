Kevin Durant watch: Timberwolves buzz growing in rumors, betting odds
The Kevin Durant trade watch is heating up, and the Minnesota Timberwolves appear to be at the forefront of the buzz around where the future Hall of Famer might end up. The Suns trading him appears to be a matter of when, not if.
"I would say the buzz order right now is Minnesota, Houston, and then I think there's a gap," The Ringer's Zach Lowe said on his podcast Friday night. "Miami, still trying to get in, I think. Spurs lurking. Knicks, I think, might not be lurking anymore. Toronto, wild card team, lurking. ... I think Minnesota wants Durant the most, from what I've heard. Houston, I think there's a little bit of an internal GM-coach different idea of how much they should or would trade for Kevin Durant."
It's been interesting to track the movement of the betting odds around KD's next team. The Wolves were the betting favorites entering June, then dropped to +700 as the Spurs and Rockets seemingly emerged as favorites. But on Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania said the talks were focused around Minnesota, Houston, and Miami. And the most recent update is that the Wolves are the betting favorites again at -110, per DraftKings Sportsbook (via Forbes' Evan Sidery).
President of basketball operations Tim Connelly and the Wolves seem to be in real pursuit of Durant, who they'd pair with young stars Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Durant turns 37 in September, but the 15-time All-Star remains an All-NBA caliber player when he's on the court.
There are still lots of details that have to be sorted out. Would it be a straight-up, two-team deal between the Timberwolves and Suns? Would a third team need to be involved? If it's Minnesota, would Rudy Gobert or Julius Randle be the main piece of salary heading to Phoenix? What other pieces would the Wolves have to give up? One idea that has been rumored in league circles involves Minnesota trading Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, and Rob Dillingham for Durant.
Durant has one more year on his contract at $54.7 million. He's eligible to sign a two-year, $112 million extension.
Charania said it's possible a trade could happen as soon as the end of this weekend. Even if that doesn't happen, it seems highly likely that Durant will be dealt prior to the start of the NBA draft on June 25. Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski said on Friday night that he doesn't think "anything is imminent."
If the Wolves and Suns do agree to a Durant trade, it could be announced whenever, but it presumably wouldn't become official until July 1. That's because both teams are in the second apron until the NBA league year resets.
DraftKings has noted that this KD betting market is only available in certain states. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.