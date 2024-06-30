Micah Nori still with Wolves as last NBA head coaching vacancy filled
The Detroit Pistons are reportedly hiring former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff as their next head coach, filling the last of the NBA head coaching vacancies this offseason.
That would appear to indicate Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori will stay put this season.
Nori, 50, was seriously considered for several of the coaching vacancies. He was interviewed by the Pistons and had previously spent three seasons as an assistant there. Nori also interviewed for the Los Angeles Lakers and reached the in-person interview phase with the Cavaliers.
But the Cavaliers hired former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, the Lakers hired former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick and the Pistons are hiring Bickerstaff, which closes the hiring cycle.
Nori is Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s lead assistant, being brought on when Finch was hired back in 2021-22. Nori notably has an emphasis on the defensive end, and Minnesota boasted the top-ranked unit in the entire league last season on its way to the Western Conference finals.
Nori is also the assistant who will fill in for Finch if he’s unable to coach for any reason. Nori served as the interim during a regular-season game against the Cavaliers when Finch was ill, and he stepped in during their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns when Finch and Mike Conley collided, which forced Finch to exit to the locker room in Game 4 due to an injury to his patellar tendon.
Finch had to undergo surgery to repair the tendon, and Nori handled in-game duties like walking the sideline for the remainder of the Timberwolves’ postseason run.
In addition to the Lakers, Pistons and Cavaliers vacancies, the Suns, Nets, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets all replaced their head coaches this offseason.
The Suns hired former Milwaukee Bucks championship-winning coach Mike Budenholzer to replace Frank Vogel; the Nets hired former Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez to replace Kevin Ollie; the Wizards went in-house, hiring interim coach Brian Keefe, who took over duties from Wes Unseld Jr. during the season; and the Hornets hired former Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee to replace Steve Clifford, who stepped down after the season.