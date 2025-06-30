Minnesota Timberwolves 2025 free agency tracker: News and rumors
Monday is a big day on the NBA offseason calendar. Free agency will officially open at 5 p.m. central time, which should lead to plenty of action. Already, deals have been flowing in with teams re-signing their own players to keep them from hitting the market. And there are rumors galore about what the 30 teams might be looking to do.
Below, we'll be tracking the latest Minnesota Timberwolves news, updates, and rumors. But first, here's a recap of what's happened so far (as of early Monday afternoon), plus a couple key questions to set the stage.
Completed Wolves moves
- Naz Reid signs five-year, $125 million deal to stay in Minnesota
- Julius Randle signs three-year, $100 million deal with Wolves
- Wolves decline team options on Luka Garza, Josh Minott
- Timberwolves re-sign Joe Ingles to one-year minimum deal
Two big questions
Where does NAW end up?
With the Wolves signing Reid and Randle to big new contracts, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that Nickeil Alexander-Walker will end up elsewhere. He's one of the more prominent free agents on the market this year. As a 3-and-D guard in his prime, NAW could end up getting even more than the non-taxpayer midlevel exception of $14.1 million. The Hawks, Bucks, Clippers, Heat, and Pistons have been mentioned as teams to watch for Alexander-Walker, and the Rockets are also reportedly working to set up a meeting with his representation. One thing to monitor is the possibility of the Wolves getting an asset back for NAW via a sign-and-trade, potentially with Atlanta.
What are the Wolves looking to add?
After re-signing Ingles, the Wolves have 13 players under contract. That means they need to sign at least one free agent, maybe two. According to Jon Krawczynski, they're looking at bigs and point guards for those two spots. They don't have a ton of space available under the second apron, so it'll likely be minimum-salaried targets, unless they want to dip into the taxpayer midlevel exception of $5.7 million (which would put them very close to that second apron). A bridge point guard between Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham — somone like Tyus Jones or Malcolm Brogdon — could make sense. As for the reserve big man, it's reportedly possible Luka Garza could return after having his team option declined.
Live updates
12:50 p.m. — Jesse Edwards returns on two-way deal
Edwards has signed his two-way qualifying offer to stick around in Minnesota, per Michael Scotto. The 25-year-old center from the Netherlands averaged 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 34 games for the Iowa Wolves last season. He also played five minutes in two NBA games.