All Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves 2025 free agency tracker: News and rumors

It's a big day in the NBA offseason, with free agency opening and plenty of moves expected.

Will Ragatz

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Monday is a big day on the NBA offseason calendar. Free agency will officially open at 5 p.m. central time, which should lead to plenty of action. Already, deals have been flowing in with teams re-signing their own players to keep them from hitting the market. And there are rumors galore about what the 30 teams might be looking to do.

Below, we'll be tracking the latest Minnesota Timberwolves news, updates, and rumors. But first, here's a recap of what's happened so far (as of early Monday afternoon), plus a couple key questions to set the stage.

Completed Wolves moves

Two big questions

Where does NAW end up?

With the Wolves signing Reid and Randle to big new contracts, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that Nickeil Alexander-Walker will end up elsewhere. He's one of the more prominent free agents on the market this year. As a 3-and-D guard in his prime, NAW could end up getting even more than the non-taxpayer midlevel exception of $14.1 million. The Hawks, Bucks, Clippers, Heat, and Pistons have been mentioned as teams to watch for Alexander-Walker, and the Rockets are also reportedly working to set up a meeting with his representation. One thing to monitor is the possibility of the Wolves getting an asset back for NAW via a sign-and-trade, potentially with Atlanta.

What are the Wolves looking to add?

After re-signing Ingles, the Wolves have 13 players under contract. That means they need to sign at least one free agent, maybe two. According to Jon Krawczynski, they're looking at bigs and point guards for those two spots. They don't have a ton of space available under the second apron, so it'll likely be minimum-salaried targets, unless they want to dip into the taxpayer midlevel exception of $5.7 million (which would put them very close to that second apron). A bridge point guard between Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham — somone like Tyus Jones or Malcolm Brogdon — could make sense. As for the reserve big man, it's reportedly possible Luka Garza could return after having his team option declined.

Live updates

12:50 p.m. — Jesse Edwards returns on two-way deal

Edwards has signed his two-way qualifying offer to stick around in Minnesota, per Michael Scotto. The 25-year-old center from the Netherlands averaged 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 34 games for the Iowa Wolves last season. He also played five minutes in two NBA games.

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News