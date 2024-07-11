Paul Pierce: Anthony Edwards the 'clear leader' of Team USA
Anthony Edwards has already made the Timberwolves his team. Is Team USA next?
That’s what Hall of Famer Paul Pierce thinks after the US’s 86-72 win over Canada in an exhibition game in Las Vegas Wednesday night.
Edwards is part of the US squad heading to the Paris Olympics at the end of the month. It is Edwards’ second call up to the US team and his first Olympic games. The young Wolves guard came off the bench and scored a team-high 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the win over Canada.
“I think the clear leader of this team is Ant Man,” said Pierce on Thursday’s episode of Undisputed.
“I noticed the game changed when Ant Man got in [along with] (Jayson) Tatum, Anthony Davis,” Pierce continued. “It’s like his personality took over the USA team.”
That’s a remarkable thing to say considering the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are all members of the US team heading to the Olympics.
“Once he came in and made it clear... ‘Hey y’all gotta play through me’ - I know he was kind of jokingly saying it, but I felt like he really meant it in a certain kind of way. That’s what it looked like when he came into the game and the US was struggling and they needed a jolt in the arm, he was that one,” said Pierce. “So, it almost makes me wonder if he should be starting.”
Edwards made waves earlier this week when he said he feels he is “still the No. 1 option” for Team USA. While normally a statement like that from such a young player would potentially unsettle a locker room, US head coach Steve Kerr said he loved Ant’s confidence, saying, “I want him to think that way. And I want five, six other guys to feel that way, too. That’s the beauty of being on this team.”
“Ant-Man’s personality just took over for me. I saw it on the court. I saw it on the sidelines when they were walking back to the timeout,” Pierce continued. “Right now, he’s established himself as a USA star but he’s going to be an international star before these Olympics are over.”