Rob Dillingham benched after being yelled at by Chris Finch
Rookie guard Rob Dillingham played only eight minutes in the Timberwolves' loss on Friday against the Rockets, marking the fewest minutes he has played in a game since December. Why did Chris Finch leave him on the bench?
Dillingham had an impressive January, averaging 9.8 points and 3.0 assists on 57.1% shooting from the field across eight games. His minutes rose from 15.8 per game to 16.6 in February, but his scoring production has dropped to 5.7 points per game.
On Friday night, it was clear that Finch was frustrated with Dillingham late in the second quarter. After he opted to take a transition pull-up three, Finch called a timeout, voiced his displeasure and Dillingham didn't see the floor again for the rest of the night.
Dillingham finished with two points, two rebounds and two steals on 1-of-4 shooting and the Wolves wound up losing to the Rockets 121-115. They now have 20 clutch-time losses, which is the most in the NBA.
With Donte DiVincenzo out of the lineup, this extended period was pivotal for Dillingham's hopes of being a mainstay in the rotation when Minnesota is fully healthy. He has flashed the exciting potential the Wolves saw in him before trading up to draft him last summer, but it's clear that Finch is taking the hard-love approach with his development.
