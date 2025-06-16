Shams: Kevin Durant 'has no desire' to be in Minnesota with Timberwolves
It truly feels like there's something new to report on the Kevin Durant front every couple hours these days. Earlier on Monday, there was ESPN's Brian Windhorst saying the Timberwolves have been the most aggressive team in pursuit of KD in trade talks with the Suns.
Then, on Monday afternoon, Windhorst's colleague came out with a harsh message regarding that possibility.
"I'm told Durant has no desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves," insider Shams Charania said. "So how does that shape how the Minnesota Timberwolves and other teams that could have interest, that are outside his preferred list, decide how to move forward with these Durant discussions?"
If you haven't been following all of our coverage of this story, here's the summary. The Wolves, who tried to trade for Durant prior to this past February's in-season deadline, have reportedly been very involved in recent talks with the Suns. Those talks have been focused on the Wolves, Rockets, and Heat. But Durant has made it known that his preferred list of destinations includes the Rockets, Heat, and Spurs — and does not include Minnesota.
On Saturday night, one Timberwolves beat writer said he thinks a KD trade is "unlikely" at this moment. There's been some buzz that Minnesota doesn't want to sign Durant — who has one year left on his contract at $54.7 million — to the two-year, $112 million extension he's eligible to receive. Could that be a factor in his anti-Wolves stance? Or is he just interested in playing in a warm-weather state with no income tax?
The Suns have said that they will work with Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, as they navigate these trade discussions. But ultimately, what's in their best interest is accepting the best offer they get. Maybe that's from one of the three teams on Durant's preferred list. But maybe it's from Minnesota or a wild card team. Those teams would have to consider the potential risk of acquiring an unhappy Durant, who would be an expensive one-year rental if he doesn't sign an extension with his new team.
It's looking more and more like KD won't end up in Minnesota, but it also can't be ruled out quite yet.
This remains an ongoing, constantly fluctuating story. What we do know is that all parties are motivated to reach a resolution to this situation prior to the start of next week's NBA draft, which begins on June 25. Buckle up, folks — there's more to come.