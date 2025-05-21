Skip Bayless calls Ant-Man 'Can't Man,' says SGA is 'deadly honey' in deranged rant
Skip Bayless is no stranger to stirring the pot, and after "his" Oklahoma City Thunder whipped the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, he posted a 10-minute rant on X and it's a bit deranged, to say the least.
"This was real simple in the second half. Oklahoma City trailed by four at halftime and all of a sudden, SGA went MVP on the Timberwolves, while Ant-Man, right on schedule, turned into Can't Man. He just can't. Second halves, fourth quarters, playoffs. I told you going into this, way too often in big playoff game fourth quarters, he has been Can't Man."
Did Bayless miss the games against the Lakers and Warriors in the first two rounds when Edwards erupted routinely in the second halves of games to lead Minnesota to eight wins in 10 games to begin this postseason? Did he miss the 2024 playoffs when Edwards guided Minnesota back from a 3-2 series hole and a 20-point deficit in Game 7 to oust Denver on the road in the conference semifinals?
"I told you Can't Man is overhyped and overrated. I know he's in every other TV commercial," Bayless said. "SGA is so much better, so much more impactful on both ends of the floor than Anthony Edwards that it's a joke to me."
That's a factually ridiculous statement. Edwards is respected as one of the best two-way players in the league. SGA is great, too, but to claim Edwards is light years behind SGA on both ends of the court is absurd.
His rant got weird when he discussed how impressive he thinks Gilgeous-Alexander's jumper is.
"SGA has the sweetest midrange jumper I've ever seen. He just goes up and it is as sweet and pure as honey. It's as smooth as honey. It's just unbelievable how it just goes up and it just floats in. He shoots it so softly. It just floats in and it's just deadly. Sweet and smooth as deadly honey," he said.
Bayless then said OKC smokes its competition like pot: "Oklahoma City smokes you like pot. They smoke you like pot, and that's P-O-T, points off turnovers."
Honestly, that's a creative line and he deserves credit. But everything else he said was deranged.