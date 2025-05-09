Wolves confirm fan targeted Draymond Green with 'racially charged comments'
Rumors on social media that a fan at the Timberwolves-Warriors Game 2 was ejected for directing a racial slur at Golden State forward Draymond Green have been partially confirmed by the Timberwolves.
The team revealed in a statement Friday afternoon that one fan was ejected for a code of conduct violation, while another fan allegedly hurled "racially charged comments" at Green before leaving the arena on their own.
"During the fourth quarter of last night's game against the Warriors, a fan was ejected by Target Center security for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct in an incident involving Draymond Green," the statement says. "A second individual, who was identified by surrounding patrons as making racially charged comments towards Green, left on his own before arena security could confirm his identity. The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken."
Video of the alleged encounter went viral on X as it shows Green in an apparent verbal altercation with fans as he rode a stationary bike near, which was in very close proximity to fans sitting in the lower level behind the baseline.
"The Timberwolves and Target Center are firmly committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for all. Racist, hateful, or threatening behavior has no place at our games or in our community and will not be tolerated under any circumstances," the statement concludes.
Green was targeted by fans with "Draymond sucks" chants after he argued with officials following a technical foul call against him after he flailed his left arm and struck Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the face.
After the game, Green told reporters in the locker room that he believes there is an "agenda' to make him look like an "angry Black man."
"I'm not an angry Black man, I'm a very successful, educated Black man with a great family," Green said. "And I'm great at basketball, I'm great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I'm sick of it, it's ridiculous."
Green has been assessed five technical fouls and two flagrant fouls through nine playoff games. If he gets two more of either aggravated foul designation, he'll serve an automatic one-game suspension.
Game 3 of the Wolves-Warriors series, which is tied 1-1, is at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday in San Francisco.