Could Wolves target Bronny James in second round?
Minnesota's front office continues to make moves on the trade market. After trading up for Rob Dillingham in the first round, the Timberwolves are reportedly sending Wendell Moore Jr. and the No. 37 pick to the Pistons in exchange for the No. 53 pick in Thursday's second round.
Given their apparent eagerness to offload Moore Jr.'s contract, there is a good chance that the player they target with the 53rd pick will spend much of next season in the G-League, but who are some options they could look at? Hello, Bronny James...
Bronny James, G, USC
Earlier this month it was reported that the Timberwolves had "definite interest" in James. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season in his lone year with the Trojans. After Minnesota added two players that will likely join the rotation as soon as next season in round one, adding a player like James, who could sit in the G-League for one or two seasons, could make a lot of sense, especially given his high profile.
Cam Spencer, G, UConn
Spencer was one of the most important players on last year's national championship UConn team. He began his college career at Loyola Maryland before transferring to Rutgers and then Stoors, Connecticut. He averaged 14.3 points on incredible 48.4/44/91.1 shooting splits. He will turn 25 in April but could be a fun long shot option late on day two.
Ulrich Chomche, F, Cameroon
Chomche is another long-term developmental prospect Minnesota could put in its G-League system. Hailing from the NBA Academy in Africa, the Wolves also worked him out, albeit late in the pre-draft process. He is 6-foot-10 and only 18 years old.
Ajay Mitchell, G, UC Santa Barbara
Mitchell one of a few prospects to work out for the Timberwolves two different times. Hailing from Liege, Belgium, he improved all three seasons with the Gauchos, averaging 20 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game in 2023-24. If the Wolves want another guard, he could be near the top of their board.