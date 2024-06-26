Latest rumblings about Timberwolves' first-round pick
This year's NBA draft will be on two different days, starting with the first round Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN and ABC. The Timberwolves hold the No. 27 pick, so what are the experts thinking they could do?
Latest mock drafts
ESPN: Baylor Scheierman, G, Creighton
"Minnesota will be looking to add floor spacing to their twin-tower roster, which is spearheaded by the shot-creating brilliance of Anthony Edwards, and Scheierman is a strong fit," ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote.
Yahoo Sports: Cam Christie, G, Minnesota
The Timberwolves hosted Christie for a workout on June 9, and a handful of mock drafts think the local University of Minnesota product could remain in Minneapolis to begin his professional career.
The Athletic: Isaiah Collier, G, USC
Former No. 1 overall high school prospect, Isaiah Collier has become a popular name atop Wolves fans' wishlists. The Athletic predicts Minnesota could make a move and trade up to select him with the No. 22 pick. (Projected trade details: Phoenix trades No. 22 to Minnesota for No. 27, No. 37 and a future second-round pick.)
CBS Sports: Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois
Former Big Ten standout Terrence Shannon Jr. is another player that Minnesota worked out. His projected draft range seems to be all over the place, but he could be an instant-impact player in the NBA.
The Ringer: Baylor Scheierman, G, Creighton
"Scheierman’s scoring versatility could boost Minnesota’s half-court offense; plus, he is a seasoned pick-and-roll player who could help out Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley in the shot creation department," The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner wrote.
Could the Wolves make a trade?
An earlier ESPN mock draft mentioned that the Timberwolves "have come up as a team that could look to trade around in the draft." With pick No. 37 in Round 2, the Wolves have some ammo to use in potential trades.
The Star Tribune's Chris Hine had a story earlier this week about how Timberwolves' President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly has made a draft-night deal in each of the two drafts that he has run as part of the franchise.