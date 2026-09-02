Examining the Timberwolves' Bench After Jonathan Kuminga Signing

It's safe to say at this point the Timberwolves' starting lineup is set.

With Minnesota adding Jonathan Kuminga last week (since when did August and September become the time for major Wolves news?), it solidifies Tim Connelly's roster for the upcoming season, and his top five after a windfall of questions about the starting power forward spot.

With Ayo Dosunmu assumingly back to the bench and veteran wing Josh Green now headed to Utah, rotations have become clearer, and so it's time to take a stab at what the bench unit looks like with everything in place.

The first wave

Ayo Dosunmu, Joan Beringer and Donte DiVincenzo (...?)

Dosunmu averaged a near career-high in minutes with the Wolves last season (28) after his acquisition from Chicago, but much of that had to do with the late-season injury to Anthony Edwards that had him thrust into a larger role.

Though he may not eclipse that number this season, he surley will get close. Naz Reid averaged 27 minutes as the first man off the bench for the Wolves with a three-headed frontcourt. While the Wolves have a slightly bigger logjam in the backcourt, Dosunmu won't be hindered by it. Whether used as a combo guard or as a wing in bigger lineups, he will surely see plenty of time.

Joan Beringer will have no choice but to be an early substitute off the bench as well. A reliever for 34-year-old Rudy Gobert, Beringer will both be his primary substitute and fill in for him in instances where Gobert needs a night off. Gobert's minutes have gone down slightly in the last three seasons, and it will be important to manage his workload in a year where his presence will be at a premium on the floor.

Donte DiVincenzo's return to play remains murky, but will certainly clock minutes in mid-20s once his minute restrictions are relieved. It may not be this season, but worth mentioning nonetheless.

Terrence Shannon Jr. will see an increase in minutes this season after injuries plagued him in 2025-26. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next wave

Bones Hyland, Terrence Shannon Jr.

This is where things get interesting.

With Terrence Shannon and Bones Hyland now entering the fold, it would make three players who prefer to have the ball in their hand on the floor at the same time. Because Dosunmu was the best player in catch-and-shoot three situations off the bench (43%) and pushes a lot off of grabbing rebounds, it seems as though that could be his starting point with this group.

Shannon and Hyland, on the other hand, could split duties in the halfcourt. Shannon specifically was a revelation in the playoffs last year with the ball in his had. So much so that Finch admitted he was using him incorrectly all season.

“We’ve learned, with [TJ Shannon], he’s gotta have the ball in his hands.



Silly me, we played him out of the corner most of the season, but he’s way better with the ball in his hands at the top of the floor”



- Chris Finch on TJ Shannon pic.twitter.com/e0BqNSfh1t — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) May 1, 2026

Hyland also was effective in catch and shoot situations beyond the perimeter (40%), and the conundrum remains that there's one ball on the floor for this group. But both players in this group simply flashed too much upside and bring too much excitement and pace to the rotation to leave them on the bench.

We'll see

Jaylen Clark

We arrive to the point where if Jaylen Clark plays every night here, Chris Finch is running a 10-man rotation. That simply won't happen.

Experience is not the issue with Clark. He's battle-tested, has shown ability, and will certainly play this season in games where the Wolves lack intensity and need defensive pop.

Jaylen Clark's shot chart. Smaller circles represent lower volume per game. | 3 Steps Basket

Clark's issue is that he has never been able to put a consistent offensive game together. Teams simply feel too good about leaving him in the corner, or letting him drive from his off hand to have him be an every night player on a contender.

Clark will certainly see the floor at points throughout the season, especially if injuries creep into the rotation. But it feels like he's the odd one out unless Finch runs an unprecedented rotation in his coaching career.

Either it's a blowout or the house is burning down

Trey Lyles, Cody Williams

Trey Lyles was a Kuminga signing away from seeing legitimate minutes. He still will see time this year with Rudy Gobert likely not playing 82 games.

But the reality is he has a lot of talent above him, all players who have seen postseason action to boot. Lyles can shoot and plays hard, but won't likely be a rotation piece with ten players above him in the rotation.

Cody Williams simply slides into the Julian Phillips "Hey, he might have some talent, let's see if a change of setting helps" bench spot.

Jazz Cody Williams career-high 34 PTS (12-20 FG, 3-7 3P, 7-8 FT), 7 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK vs. Kings



I love March hoops. https://t.co/ph3idyozBx pic.twitter.com/4vNlfQ1yJm — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) March 16, 2026

Williams has been up and down (largely down) in his first two NBA seasons, yet to shoot better than 30% from three. A former top-ten pick with a promising frame, it will be something to monitor throughout the season if the tone on him changes, but as of now, something is very wrong if he sees prolonged action.

What was once a concern for the Wolves heading into the season is tempered. Depth was a clear issues. But by signing a now clear-cut starter and prospective glue guy in Jonathan Kuminga at the power forward, a need of presence off the bench, suddenly is in the rearview mirror.

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