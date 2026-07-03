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Insider: Wolves Sign Trey Lyles, Still Pursuing LeBron James

The Wolves have added a big body to a roster that lacked depth at power forward. But it's reportedly a depth move, and not the end of Minnesota's offseason roster construction plan.
Joe Nelson|
Oct 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) defends Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) defends Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

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Minnesota Timberwolves

Trey Lyles probably won't start for the Timberwolves, but he does give them depth at power forward.

According to Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski, Lyles has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Minnesota. Terms of the deal have not yet been reported.

"Trey Lyles played in Denver when Tim Connelly was GM there. Can stretch the floor. This does NOT, I am told, mean that the Wolves are out on LeBron James. This is a depth piece at a position of need," Krawczynski said on X.

Lyles, 30, has been a semi-productive role player who has averaged about 20 minutes off the bench during his NBA tenure, which includes stints with the Jazz, Nuggets, Spurs, Pistons, and most recently, four seasons with the Sacramento Kings. However, his last season with the Kings was in 2024-25. He spent last season playing overseas for Real Madrid.

The 6-foot-9 stretch four averaged 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.0 percent overall, including 34.0 percent from three, in 69 games (five starts) during the 2024-25 season.

For Real Madrid, Lyles played 28 games in the Liga ACB and shot 37 percent from three. In 42 games EuroLeague games with Real Madrid, he shot a blistering 45.9 percent from deep.

Here's a look at the projected Wolves depth chart with Lyles on the roster...

Starters

Backup

Third

Fourth

LaMelo Ball

Bones Hyland

Isaiah Evans

Zyon Pullin

Anthony Edwards

TJ Shannon

Donte DiVincenzo*

Ayo Dosunmu

Josh Green

Jaylen Clark

Jaden McDaniels

Trey Lyles

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Enrique Freeman

Rudy Gobert

Joan Beringer

Rocco Zikarsky

Lyles played at Kentucky with Karl-Anthony Towns, and both were selected in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. Towns went No. 1 overall to Minnesota, while Lyles was picked 12th by the Utah Jazz. Fellow Kentucky stars Willie Cauley-Stein (No. 6 to Sacramento) and Devin Booker (No. 13 to Phoenix) were also taken in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Meanwhile, the fact that Krawczynski, who is the most plugged-in Timberwolves reporter on the planet, says Minnesota remains in the hunt for LeBron James, is noteworthy. He's said on multiple occasions that he doubts LeBron will wind up signing with the Wolves, but the fact that they are in the running at all is remarkable.

We do know that LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, has confirmed that Minnesota and nine other teams are realistic suitors for the 42-year-old face of the NBA. It's just a matter of whether the opportunity to compete for a championship with Ant-Man and LaMelo is as enticing as other potential opportunities around the league.

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Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

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