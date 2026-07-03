Insider: Wolves Sign Trey Lyles, Still Pursuing LeBron James

Trey Lyles probably won't start for the Timberwolves, but he does give them depth at power forward.

According to Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski, Lyles has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Minnesota. Terms of the deal have not yet been reported.

"Trey Lyles played in Denver when Tim Connelly was GM there. Can stretch the floor. This does NOT, I am told, mean that the Wolves are out on LeBron James. This is a depth piece at a position of need," Krawczynski said on X.

Lyles, 30, has been a semi-productive role player who has averaged about 20 minutes off the bench during his NBA tenure, which includes stints with the Jazz, Nuggets, Spurs, Pistons, and most recently, four seasons with the Sacramento Kings. However, his last season with the Kings was in 2024-25. He spent last season playing overseas for Real Madrid.

The 6-foot-9 stretch four averaged 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.0 percent overall, including 34.0 percent from three, in 69 games (five starts) during the 2024-25 season.

For Real Madrid, Lyles played 28 games in the Liga ACB and shot 37 percent from three. In 42 games EuroLeague games with Real Madrid, he shot a blistering 45.9 percent from deep.

Here's a look at the projected Wolves depth chart with Lyles on the roster...

Starters Backup Third Fourth LaMelo Ball Bones Hyland Isaiah Evans Zyon Pullin Anthony Edwards TJ Shannon Donte DiVincenzo* Ayo Dosunmu Josh Green Jaylen Clark Jaden McDaniels Trey Lyles Trey Kaufman-Renn Enrique Freeman Rudy Gobert Joan Beringer Rocco Zikarsky

Lyles played at Kentucky with Karl-Anthony Towns, and both were selected in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. Towns went No. 1 overall to Minnesota, while Lyles was picked 12th by the Utah Jazz. Fellow Kentucky stars Willie Cauley-Stein (No. 6 to Sacramento) and Devin Booker (No. 13 to Phoenix) were also taken in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Meanwhile, the fact that Krawczynski, who is the most plugged-in Timberwolves reporter on the planet, says Minnesota remains in the hunt for LeBron James, is noteworthy. He's said on multiple occasions that he doubts LeBron will wind up signing with the Wolves, but the fact that they are in the running at all is remarkable.

We do know that LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, has confirmed that Minnesota and nine other teams are realistic suitors for the 42-year-old face of the NBA. It's just a matter of whether the opportunity to compete for a championship with Ant-Man and LaMelo is as enticing as other potential opportunities around the league.