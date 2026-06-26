LaVar Ball Reacts to LaMelo Trade: 'You've Got to Get the Other Two Ball Boys'

What year is it? After Thursday's blockbuster trade that sent LaMelo Ball to the Timberwolves, his father, LaVar Ball, has made his first plea for Minnesota to add his other two sons to the roster.

"Minnesota Timberwolves, ya'll did the coldest move in the game. You went and got that Melo, yes! But here's the thing, let me get you the recipe. You've got to get the other two Ball boys. If you get the other two Ball boys, it will be the most-watched team in the NBA ever. Trust me when I tell you, you don't think I am just talking? No, I am not!"

Lavar Ball praises the Minnesota Timberwolves for trading for his son LaMelo, but URGES them to pick up Lonzo & Gelo as well to GUARANTEE a championship 🤣🔥



“Together you can’t beat em… You can get Lonzo damn near for nothin. You can get Gelo damn near for nothin… Whenever… pic.twitter.com/9NLF8lfgm5 — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) June 26, 2026

"Melo can't win it by himself, but I'll tell you, with his brothers, I guarantee ya'll a championship. The chemistry, and they got the speed of the game. I never taught my boys to play by themselves, but together, you can't beat them."

Ten years ago, it was commonplace to hear LaVar talking about his sons on every major platform that would let him. There has been a lot that has happened to Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo, and the entire family over the last decade, and LaVar has toned down his boisterous comments.

There's almost zero basketball reason for Minnesota to consider adding Lonzo or LiAngelo to its roster, but it's a fun hypothetical. Lonzo is still just 28 years old, but he has seriously struggled with injuries over the last few years. He averaged 4.6 points in 35 games last season with the Cavaliers. LiAngelo is 27 years old, and he most recently played professionally in Mexico in 2024. He currently seems to be more interested in a rap career than basketball.

"You can get Lonzo damn near for nothing. You can get Gelo damn near for nothing. Guess what? Coming off the bench? Starting? Team chemistry? Morale in the locker room? Whatever you want. Whenever them Ball boys together, can't lose! You want a championship? Get them other two, and I guarantee a championship."

The Timberwolves do have a few roster spots open, and LaVar is correct. It would take very few resources to acquire Lonzo or LiAngelo, who are both currently free agents. But it's not 2017, and the Wolves are running a competent franchise, not a circus.

There is a now a big enough sample to size to know LaVar's antics will have zero impact on LaMelo's play or the franchise he plays for. He might land on your social media feeds more often, and sometimes you just have to laugh.