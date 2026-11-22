The beginning of LaMelo Ball's tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves has seen many highs and lows. There have been stretches of brilliance, and other times he has made viewers want to rip their hair out.

All of that was on full display Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ball scored only 12 points but dished out seven assists. The Wolves ended up winning Ball's 32 minutes by 12 points while getting outscored when he was on the bench.

Overall, Ball's first month in Minnesota has been a success, but there are still lingering questions, both good and bad, about what may lie ahead.

1. Can LaMelo keep up this level of defense?

Ball has been outstanding on the defensive end of the floor this season. Despite having nearly the exact opposite reputation during his time with the Charlotte Hornets, Ball has bought into the Wolves' defensive system right from the first game.

"I think in Charlotte he really didn't have to play defense, but here he has to," Jaden McDaniels said of Ball's defense. "If you don't [defend], people are just gonna put you in an action. And I feel like when they do put him in action, he holds his own. I mean, he fights. It's not like an easy bucket every time he's guarding someone."

Earlier in the season, opposing teams would attack Ball on defense. As time has gone by and Ball has proven that he is no longer a pushover on that end of the floor, teams have directed their offensive attack less and less at him.

Head coach Chris Finch spoke postgame about Ball's defense, saying, "Yeah, it's been great. I mean, it might be some of the reasons that his shots, kind of not there at the moment, because he's putting a ton of energy into his defense. Timely steals, big plays, physicality, you know, size, smart. He's now really settling into game plan execution."

Finch added he's been "over the moon" with Ball's play on defense, and it's easy to understand why. Now, the challenge is whether or not Ball can keep this up while continuing to be the team's primary weapon on offense with Edwards out for at least another month.

2. When will Ball's three-point shooting turn around?

Ball's cold streak from beyond the arc continued against the Grizzlies as he made only one of his four three-point attempts. In the past five games combined, Ball is 13-for-50 from deep, and his three-point percentage for the season has dropped below 36 percent.

The difference with this game against the Grizzlies is that Ball did not try to shoot himself out of it. Instead of taking more and more shots to get himself on track, Ball focused on getting his teammates involved over himself.

"I thought that Melo, in particular, did a good job of not, like, chasing shots tonight," Finch explained. "He missed the first couple of threes, and then he had a wide-open three, kind of turned it down for the little runner, saw the ball go in, and I thought he did a really good job. Throughout the game, and running the offense too.”

It is only a matter of time before Ball breaks out of this cold stretch. The shots he is taking are largely good ones, and he has often used a Rudy Gobert to walk into a wide-open shot from beyond the arc. The only curiosity is when that shift will occur.

3. Will Wolves' pick-and-roll adjustment help Ball's playmaking?

The largest red flag of the Timberwolves' season thus far has been the play of Gobert on the offensive end of the floor. There have been multiple games where Gobert has not made a field goal, a rarity in the past, and it feels as though the Wolves' big man is completely in his own head.

Instead of taking him off the floor, the Timberwolves have shifted to more often using McDaniels or Jonathan Kuminga as their screeners in the pick-and-roll. There are still some rough edges to smooth out, but it appears to be a smart pivot away from Gobert, at least while he regains his form.

“It’s good. It's been working for us," McDaniels said. "We worked on it in practice, and even in the summer we would play, be hooping, be on the same team. So we got a good chemistry going."

The hope is that this shift helps Ball increase his playmaking effectiveness. The pick-and-roll connection with Gobert has been slow to form, so moving away from that as the staple of the Wolves' offense should be a positive change.

Using the McDaniels and Kuminga as ball screeners more often should allow Ball to become a more effective passer while also giving more opportunities to the Wolves' two starting forwards who have been outstanding in the young season.

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