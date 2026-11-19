The Minnesota Timberwolves thought they had Norchad Omier back.

After spending training camp with Minnesota and appearing in six preseason games, Omier was waived on Oct. 17 as the Timberwolves made their final roster cuts. The decision did not necessarily close the door on him, though. Minnesota went back to Omier less than three weeks later, agreeing to bring him back on a two-way contract after waiving Enrique Freeman.

His rebounding and physicality were among the traits that made him an intriguing developmental option. Then Omier changed his mind.

Instead of actually returning to Minnesota, he pivoted to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team he had spent part of last season with in the G League. Cleveland officially signed him to a two-way contract on Nov. 6, and the move has already paid off for the Cavs, which only adds to any sour grapes the Wolves might feel.

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson on Norchad Omier:



"We're struggling to rebound the ball and I feel like when the ball is around him, he's going to get it. I didn't want to take him out of the game."



Sounds like Board Chad has a home in Cleveland ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/moNNMkTdV1 — Charge Muse (@Charge_Muse) November 17, 2026

Timberwolves are watching Norchad Omier make a difference elsewhere

Omier got his first real NBA opportunity with Cleveland on Nov. 14, and he did not waste it. With the Cavaliers missing their entire usual starting lineup against the Dallas Mavericks, Omier played 27 minutes and finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in Cleveland’s 127-117 victory.

He made all five of his field-goal attempts, including a 24-foot three-pointer, while also making both of his free throws. The box score number were impressive, but it was the way Omier produced that made the performance stand out.

He opened the game by bringing the same physicality that made him an intriguing developmental player in the first place. Omier stole the ball from Kyrie Irving and then finished through contact for a three-point play. He later grabbed an offensive rebound that kept a possession alive before Cleveland eventually found a three-pointer.

Those plays were important because Omier was not being asked to carry the offense. His appeal was always tied to the things he could do around the edges of a lineup. At 6-foot-7 and 248 pounds, he is undersized for a traditional frontcourt player, but he has consistently produced on the glass and plays with the presence needed to compete around the basket.

Extremely small sample size but the Cleveland Cavaliers have an ORTG of 146.6 and a DRTG of 83.1 when Norchad Omier plays PF (60% of his minutes)



They have a Point DIFF of +63.5 LOL#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Fv3Jikm4JK — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 17, 2026

That showed up in the G League last season. Omier averaged 18.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.03 steals across 38 games with the Cleveland Charge and San Diego Clippers. He was also named to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team.

Cleveland already knew what it was getting. Omier spent 31 games with the Charge last season, averaging 18.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists, and the organization had also seen him during its 2025 Summer League. That familiarity likely helped make the decision to bring him back easier when the opportunity opened up.

The timing of Omier’s decision also makes the situation more intriguing from Minnesota’s perspective.

The Wolves had just made room for him by waiving Freeman, who had been dealing with an injury. Minnesota believed enough in Omier to change its two-way situation and give him another opportunity after already seeing him in training camp. Omier ultimately decided that Cleveland was the better fit, leaving Minnesota with an open two-way spot.

Since then, the Wolves have brought in Johni Broome, yet he's failed to make an appearance, while Omier averages a healthy 4.3 ppg and 4.8 rpg over four NBA games so far.

Scoring 13 points on five shots is going to get attention, especially when it happens in a win over Dallas. But if Omier can consistently rebound, defend, make the extra pass and create second chances, he gives Cleveland something that does not require a certain number of touches to be useful. And that is essentially why Minnesota wanted him back in the first place.

The Timberwolves may not have lost a future star when Omier changed his mind. They did, however, lose a developmental player they had already decided was worth another opportunity. Cleveland is now getting to find out whether the traits that made Omier interesting to Minnesota can translate into something bigger.

For now, the Cavaliers are the ones getting the benefit of his decision. Omier has gone from a player Minnesota waived to a player Minnesota tried to bring back, only to choose another organization instead. Less than two weeks later, he is already giving Cleveland reasons to wonder how long he can remain just a two-way player.

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