Timberwolves Retain Key Bench Piece on Multi-Year Deal
In this story:
The Timberwolves agreed to a three-year, $10 million contract extension with Jaylen Clark on Friday night, according to multiple reports.
Minnesota selected Clark with the 53rd pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. He missed the entire 2023-24 season recovering from a torn Achilles, which happened in his final college season at UCLA. He appeared in his first NBA game during the 2024-25 season, and he averaged 4.1 points on 43.1% shooting from the field during that campaign. His two-way contract was converted to a full-time deal by February.
Clark played a similar role last season with 13.1 minutes per game for the second-straight year. He averaged 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game on 43.4% shooting from the field, 32.7% from three and 65.7% from the free throw line.
Clark is still 24 years old, and he has plenty of potential as a 3&D weapon, he just needs to develop a consistent three-point shot. He already has impressive perimeter defense, but he struggles on the offensive end during pressure situations.
Signing him to a three-year extension now gives the Wolves another intriguing guard off the bench, who could develop into a rotational piece. They continue to have a busy start to the offseason. Julius Randle and Naz Reid are heading elsewhere in trades, Ayo Dosunmu and Clark have re-signed and they've acquired LaMelo Ball and Josh Green in a blockbuster trade.
As things stand, Clark will compete with Terrence Shannon Jr., Green and second-round rookie Isaiah Evans for perimeter minutes off the bench while Donte DiVincenzo recovers from his torn Achilles. There will be an opportunity early in the season for Clark to earn a consistent spot in the rotation, but he will have plenty of competition.
The Wolves will now look towards Bones Hyland, Mike Conley Jr. and Kyle Anderson as potential impending free-agents they could re-sign on new contracts. Clark is a home-grown product who has developed in their system, and they'll now see what his development can look like over the next three years.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert