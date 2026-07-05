Timberwolves Reveal 2026 Summer League Roster and Schedule

The Timberwolves revealed their official 2026 Summer League roster on Sunday, well, kind of.

Current 2026 Summer League roster

Damion Baugh

Joan Beringer

Trey Campbell

Enrique Freeman

Dajuan Harris

Toby Harris

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Aidan Mahaney

Chris Mantis

Devin McGlockton

Zyon Pullin

Nate Santos

Donovan Williams

Jaylin Williams

Rocco Zikarsky

There aren't any surprises with the Timberwolves' roster release, except that second-round pick Isaiah Evans is notably absent. That's likely because many NBA trades will not be official until July 6, and the draft pick used to select Evans was involved in the deal that sent Julius Randle to the Nets. All signs point towards Evans being a part of the roster and playing this summer after the trade officially goes through.

Key players on this year's summer league roster will include Beringer and Zikarsky, who was last year's second-round pick. Kaufman-Renn could play a lot of minutes, along with Freeman and Pulin, who spent last season on two-way contracts, and they're expected to do the same this year.

Some other notable players include Baugh, who was a star at TCU a few years ago, Dajuan Harris, who was a star guard at Kansas, Mahaney, who was a college hoops veteran and Santos, who was a productive player in the G League with the Iowa Wolves last season.

Their first game will be against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, July 9, at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will tip at 2:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Amazon Prime. They will have games every two days after that on July 11, July 13 and July 15. Every team is guaranteed a fifth game, even if they don't qualify for the four-team playoff at the end of the month.