Blazers' Anfernee Simons Linked With Multiple West Rivals
The Portland Trail Blazers have already been in offseason mode for over a month. They have had a lot of time to think about what they want to do with their roster heading into next year.
After coming up just short of a playoff bid, the Blazers are trying to get their team good enough to actually make the playoffs next season. Injuries derailed any chance they had of doing so this year.
Of course, that doesn't mean that Portland is necessarily going to run it back with the same roster that they have now. They will likely look to move some players.
The Trail Blazers made the surprising decision not to make a single trade during the trade deadline. That doesn't mean that they won't be looking to move any players this summer.
One key player has been linked to multiple other Western Conference teams. Bleacher Report has him linked to Dallas, Golden State, and New Orleans. That player is guard Anfernee Simons.
Simons was a popular name around the trade deadline this year. Multiple teams indicated their interest in Simons, but Portland never decided to make a move.
With how Portland is currently constructed, there are not enough open spots at guard. Before the draft, Simons was already competing with Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, and Toumani Camara for minutes.
Portland has the 11th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft as well, so they need something other than a guard with that pick. Simons could be used to get a player at another position that can help them more.
Portland is hoping to have a team that can better compete for the playoffs next season. They are certainly a team to watch this offseason because they could make more than one move.
The Blazers could look to add some help in free agency as well, but improving the roster via trade is going to be the best way to make changes.
This season, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three.
