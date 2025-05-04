Blazers Crucial Free Agent Not Expected to Return: Report
Following an oddly encouraging 36-46 season in 2024-25, the Portland Trail Blazers seem to have stumbled upon something of a direction under fourth-year head coach Chauncey Billups: size and defense.
But just who will be on the team when it's actually good remains somewhat up in the air.
For now, big minutes are split between seasoned veterans on tradeable deals and promising young pieces.
That tally of vets includes many a tradeable contract, including center Deandre Ayton (owed $35.6 million next season), power forward Jerami Grant ($32 million), point guard Anfernee Simons ($27.7 million), and former All-Defensive Teamers Robert Williams III ($13.3 million) and Matisse Thybulle (who has a $11.6 million player option for next season he'll likely take).
Forward Den Avdija, who'll be all of 25 next year, is also on his rookie salary contract extension deal, and will net $14.4 million in 2025-26, but unlike the others, he seems to be a part of the club's hoped-for core of the future.
Otherwise, young possible core players like guards Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, forward Toumani Camara, rookie center Donovan Clingan are all still on their rookie-scale salaries.
Beyond that group and Avdija, the Trail Blazers have some other intriguing young players who will hit free agency this summer. Small forward Jabari Walker is a restricted free agent, and guard Dalano Banton will be an unrestricted free agent.
Per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, it is "uncertain" just how likely Banton is to return to Portland next fall. The versatile 25-year-old out of Nebraska has plenty of upside, but he saw his minutes cut from 29.2 during his initial stint in 2023-24 with Portland to just 16.7 this season, and most of his counting stats get halved.
"Banton brings a lot to the table, especially depth at point guard, shooting guard and small forward. But it’s often a roll of the dice to rely on him for extended minutes over long stretches," Fentress writes. "Still, he is the type of aggressive player Billups likes to have in his rotation.Should Matisse Thybulle return (he has a player option), that would eat into Banton’s already limited opportunities behind Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, and Toumani Camara."
Again, that does not mean, in Fentress' estimation, that the 6-foot-9 pro will definitely not be back — just that he may explore his options elsewhere.
"If the price is right, bringing Banton back makes sense," Fentress observes. "For Banton, returning will likely depend on whether he can find a greater role and/or more money elsewhere. If not, the Blazers would be wise to bring him back to a roster that lacks players of his fearless nature."
Banton, when he's fun, is a blast to watch. A bit of a streaky shooter, his positional fluidity makes him a very modern player, capable of being plugged into lots of spots on the court.
Banton's season averages of 8.3 points (on .391/.324/.728 shooting splits), 2.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks last year don't exactly pop off the screen. With a bigger opportunity, however he could thrive.
