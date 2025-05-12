Blazers Draft Lottery: How to Watch, Odds, More
The trajectory of the Portland Trail Blazers could shift dramatically on Monday when the NBA Draft Lottery takes place. Once again set in Chicago—its home for several years—the Blazers are firmly in the mix for a high selection.
While the NBA Playoffs command center stage, the spotlight temporarily shifts to the lottery, where 14 teams will have a chance to secure the top overall pick. Unlike last year’s underwhelming draft class, this year’s group has generated far more buzz.
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will air live on ESPN on Monday, May 12, at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The lottery process uses 1,001 possible numerical combinations, each distributed among the participating teams according to their records from the 2024-25 season. The team assigned the winning four-number combination earns the first overall pick. The process is then repeated to determine the second, third, and fourth selections in the draft order.
Leading the way is Duke standout Cooper Flagg, a name front offices across the league are watching closely. If the ping-pong balls fall their way, the Blazers could have a real shot at landing him.
The Blazers have a solid shot at potentially grabbing Flagg. According to Tankathon, they have a 3.7 percent chance of landing the No.1 pick, which gives them the 10th-best odds.
The nine teams in front of the Blazers are the Utah Jazz (14 percent), the Washington Wizards (14 percent), the Charlotte Hornets (14 percent), the New Orleans Pelicans (12.5 percent), the Philadelphia 76ers (10.5 percent), the Brooklyn Nets (nine percent), the Toronto Raptors (7.5 percent), the San Antonio Spurs (six percent) and the Houston Rockets (3.8 percent).
While the Trail Blazers don’t hold strong odds for landing the No. 1 pick, they remain well-positioned to secure a selection within the top 10.
Following the conclusion of the draft lottery, teams will have just over a month to assess prospects and finalize evaluations. This year’s NBA Draft will take place in New York shortly after the Finals, with the first round set for June 25 at Barclays Center and the second round scheduled for June 26.
