Blazers Injury Report: Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant Could Miss Game vs Raptors
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Toronto Raptors tonight as they look to stop their losing streak. Portland enters this game on a five-game losing streak and will look to get back on track today.
However, entering this game, the team could be missing some crucial players. The injury report for Portland is large, with multiple notable players listed.
Guard Anfernee Simons has been listed as questionable for the contest as he deals with some right hand soreness. Forward Jerami Grant remains doubtful for this game due to right knee tendinitis.
Additionally, center Robert Williams III is questionable due to a right knee sprain. Center Deandre Ayton is out with a calf strain and forward Jabari Walker remains in concussion protocol.
Portland could be missing quite a few players for this game which doesn't bode well for their chances to end the losing streak. But this team has been pushing forward all year and won't back down from the challenge now.
We should know the official status of each player as we get closer to game start.
The Trail Blazers enter this game against Toronto sitting in 13th place within the Western Conference standings, holding a record of 28-39. Portland remains 4.5 games back of the final Play-In spot but there are multiple teams ahead of them vying for the same spot.
If this team is going to make a run at the postseason, they will need to start picking up wins now. They can't afford to keep dropping game if the playoffs are the goal.
Even if they don't reach the postseason, Portland has impressed this year. After finishing dead last in the West standings last year, the Trail Blazers have taken a nice step forward in terms of competitiveness this season.
It will be an uphill climb for the Trail Blazers to reach the postseason but they have about a month left in the season. If they can put together a strong few weeks of basketball, it's entirely possible that the standings will break their way.
