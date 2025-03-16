Blazers Injury Report: Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant Could Miss Game vs Raptors

INJURY REPORT 3/16 vs. TOR:



OUT

Deandre Ayton (L Calf Strain)

Rayan Rupert (G League On Assignment)

Jabari Walker (Concussion Protocol)



DOUBTFUL

Jerami Grant (R Knee Tendinitis)



QUESTIONABLE

Anfernee Simons (R Hand Soreness)

Robert Williams III (L Knee Sprain)