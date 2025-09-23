Blazers’ Jrue Holiday Gets Honest About Role This Season
The Portland Trail Blazers decided to make the move to bring in Jrue Holiday for the second time. The first time they brought him over, they rerouted him to Boston.
When Boston did that, he was able to win a championship with the Celtics in 2024, his second. Now, he's back with the Blazers and actually ready to play for the team.
The Trail Blazers are excited to have him on the roster because he has championship experience. Recently, Holiday talked about the role that he will play for his new team.
New Trail Blazers Guard Jrue Holiday Talks About Embracing His New Role
While speaking with DJ Siddiqi of Forbes, Holiday talked about the role that he expects to play in Portland.
“I think my consistent role is to be a leader and to push these guys to win. It’s also been whatever the team needs. I feel like I’ve had that mindset and that personality ever since I played basketball. If it’s to score that night, if it’s to defend that night, if it’s to be a playmaker and get somebody else going."
Holiday understands that his priority will not be to score or be the best offensive player on the team. He will need to be a solid perimeter defender, as well.
Helping his teammates be confident will be part of his role, as well.
“If it’s to be able to instill confidence in someone, and somebody is having a lull, to be able to instill confidence in him. It's just a little bit of everything that I do, and I always do my best to do that.”
Jrue Holiday Understands His Role With the Trail Blazers
Holiday has to be someone who can help Scoot Henderson be a more confident player, especially on the offensive end of the court. The Blazers are hoping that he will turn into a star player.
In order to be a star player, he has to be a more efficient player. His efficiency has been a massive issue when it comes to his shooting.
Last season with the Celtics, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
