Blazers Land Former All-Star in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
As the Portland Trail Blazers get ready for a new NBA season, the focus for the year is on growth and development. Portland has finally entered into a full rebuild after years of mediocrity and the front office is determined to build the team back up to a place of contention.
The team has been involved in multiple trade rumors this offseason but so far, nothing has materialized. However, there is still time for something to be done ahead of the season's start.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report put together a new trade proposal that would have the Trail Blazers landing a former All-Star. It is a three-team deal between the Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, and New Orleans Pelicans.
In the deal, New Orleans would receive center Deandre Ayton, Moses Moody, and a 2025 first-round draft pick from the Warriors. Golden State would land star Brandon Ingram and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
The Trail Blazers would receive forward Andrew Wiggins and guard Gary Payton II in this deal. Portland is familiar with Payton II after he spent a little over a season with them during the 2022-23 season.
The big piece for Portland would be Wiggins and getting Ayton off the roster. While Ayton isn't a bad player, he does take up a large portion of the salary cap and would be taking crucial minutes away from rookie center Donovan Clingan.
Clingan is seen as a cornerstone for this team moving forward so opening up more playing time would be beneficial to the rebuild. The team also has Duop Reath and Robert Williams III vying for minutes at the center spot this year.
But landing Wiggins could help as well.
Last season, Wiggins averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 35.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line as well. It was a down year for the former All-Star and he will be looking to bounce back this season.
Adding him to the lineup could give the Trail Blazers a nice veteran presence in the locker room and would save the team some money. It could also potentially open the door for Portland to finally move veteran forward Jerami Grant since they would have his replacement in the lineup.
This deal could work out in different ways for the Trail Blazers and if it is possible, it's something that the team should look into. Portland will try to grow this season and adding a player like Wiggins, who is still only 29 years old, could help.
