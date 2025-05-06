Blazers Make Big Announcement Ahead of NBA Draft
All eyes will be on the NBA draft lottery on May 12 in Chicago.
The Portland Trail Blazers are one of 14 teams eligible for the lottery itself. Based on the team's 36-46 regular season record, Portland only has a 3.7 percent chance of getting a top-four pick in the draft.
Stranger things have happened in the past with the draft, and it's conceivable to envision a scenario where the Blazers will add a very nice player to their preexisting core of Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan, and Anfernee Simons.
Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl sent out a report indicating that Portland will hold a 2025 pre-draft workout on May 6 from their facility in the suburb of Tualatin.
It's a bit unusual to have a workout before the draft. There could be two ways of looking at this scenario. For one, Portland could assume it won't be getting a top pick, and would rather look at players potentially in the range where they could be picking.
Secondly, it could be a scouting decision where the Blazers want to get some players they perceive as under-the-radar gems into the facility in order to further assess them. This could include potential second-round picks and/or priority free agents.
The latter situation is the more likely of the two...unless there are some highly-touted draft prospects represented by Nike who just happen to be in nearby Beaverton by chance.
There are a number of ways Portland could go with this pick. If Simons is indeed going to be moved, adding further guard depth behind Henderson and Sharpe makes sense.
More of a traditional power forward option to play alongside the grouping of centers on the roster also is a potential point of emphasis. At the very least, Portland saw some real success with its core of young players. Building upon that group can only aid in the newfound rebuild dating back to when Damian Lillard was traded to Milwaukee.
If the Blazers were able to land the No. 1 overall pick, Portland would be doing cartwheels. Without thinking twice, Cooper Flagg would be selected as the team's new go-to player and de facto face of the franchise. Even if Flagg isn't available, the likes of Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, Kon Knueppel, and Carter Bryant would all be great fits.
