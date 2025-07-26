Blazers Make Major Announcement on 2025-26 Schedule
The Portland Trail Blazers have made a huge announcement about their 2025-26 season slate.
Earlier this week, Portland unveiled its full four-game schedule for October's preseason.
The action will begin with a clash on the road against the Golden State Warriors — the only team that has yet to make a single non-draft transaction so far this offseason — at the Chase Center on Wednesday, October 8, at 7 p.m. PT.
Golden State's offseason has been more defined by what it hasn't been able to do than anything else.
The Warriors selected two picks late in the second round: Sydney Kings forward Alex Toohey (No. 52) and Florida guard Will Richard (no. 56). Golden State is anticipated to sign veterans Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, but those deals are apparently pending Golden State's next agreement with restricted free agent power forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Both sides seem ready to move on from one another, making a sign-and-trade the most likely outcome in theory — although finding an amenable trade partner appears to be the hold-up.
Portland will head home, where the club will host two Pacific Division opponents. On Friday, October 10, the Sacramento Kings will look to slay the Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
The Kings' relatively unremarkable summer has seen the club add veteran point guard Dennis Schröder on a three-season, $44.4 million deal, while drafting Colorado State guard Nique Clifford with the No. 24 pick and Stanford center Maxime Raynaud using the No. 42 selection.
On Tuesday, October 14, Portland will host Golden State for a rematch at 7 p.m. PT.
The Trail Blazers are set to wrap up their preseason with a road matchup on Thursday, October 16, at 6 p.m.
Utah enjoyed an eventful draft, selecting Rutgers forward Ace Bailey — much to the apparent antipathy of Ace Bailey — with the No. 5 pick, then using the No. 18 pick on Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. and taking a flier on Wisconsin forward John Tonje at No. 53. As they focus on the future, the Jazz brought back veteran frontcourt pieces Jusuf Nurkic, Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson in various deals for future draft equity.
