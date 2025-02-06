Blazers News: Bucks-Wizards Trade Benefits Portland, New Trade Offers, More
The Portland Trail Blazers are on a tear, having won nine of their last 10 games. Still, Portland is sitting at 13th place in the Western Conference with a 22-29 record. While this isn't where any team would want to be, this still bodes well for the Blazers' future, especially after the blockbuster trade between the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.
The Wizards sent Kyle Kuzma to the Bucks in exchange for NBA veteran Khris Middleton and a future draft pick. However, the Trail Blazers still have priority access to Milwaukee's picks.
In fact, it seems that Portland is more open to rebuilding than ever before, with reports saying that they are willing to listen to trade offers for three of their star players.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
Blazers Emerge as Big Winners in Blockbuster Bucks-Wizards Trade
Blazers Willing to Listen to Trade Offers for Three Stars: Report
Blazers’ Jerami Grant Has Brutally Honest Take on Possibly Being Traded at Deadline
Blazers Set Asking Price for Robert Williams III in Trade Talks: Report
Chauncey Billups Reveals Biggest X-Factor to Blazers Recent Success