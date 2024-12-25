Blazers News: Expert Assesses Surprising Grade for Donovan Clingan Two Months In
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the season with low expectations, and so far, they’ve lived up to that billing. Sitting near the bottom of the standings, the team finds itself in a similar position to last year, clearly entrenched in a rebuilding phase.
As the trade deadline approaches, it’s evident that the Blazers need to move on from several veterans to fully embrace their youth-driven agenda.
While Portland’s roster is packed with young talent, their most promising piece may have come from the 2024 NBA Draft in the form of center Donovan Clingan.
The rookie big man has made a strong impression early on, showcasing his potential as a dominant rebounder and interior presence. Through the first two months of the season, Clingan’s performances have been so encouraging that Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report awarded the Blazers’ rookie class an "A" grade.
"Donovan Clingan has barely played since we last handed out rookie grades, as he went down with an MCL sprain in late November. Upon returning, the Portland Trail Blazers' imposing center picked up right where he left off.
"In just 19 minutes agasinst the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 15, Clingan racked up 10 points, nine rebounds (four offensive), three assists and two blocks. That kind of elite bang-for-buck stat-stuffing is exactly what Clingan was doing before the knee injury. If he keeps it up, and especially if the Blazers start giving him major minutes, he's going to lead all rookies in several statistical categories.
"Despite barely ranking inside the top 20 in total minutes, Clingan is first in blocks and second in offensive rebounds. And forget rookies; he's the league leader with 5.8 blocks per 100 possessions. When he's not swatting shots, he's preventing them from happening in the first place, as Clingan's presence on the floor lowers opponent rim-attempt frequency by 3.6 percent, an 87th-percentile figure."
Clingan’s contributions have been solid, as he’s averaging 5.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks in just 16.5 minutes per game across 22 appearances.
A two-time national champion with UConn, Clingan is no stranger to a winning culture, and while victories may be scarce for the Blazers right now, his development offers hope for the future. At just 20 years old, he has plenty of room to grow and the potential to become a cornerstone of Portland’s rebuild.
Outside of Clingan, the Blazers don’t have much to celebrate this season. However, with careful planning and continued development of their young players, the franchise could position itself for future success.
If Portland remains patient and strategic, Clingan could play a central role in restoring a winning culture in the years to come.
