Blazers Notes: Blazers Sign Forward, Jrue Holiday Talks Role, Big Man Predicted to Take Leap

Gabe Smallson

Nov 21, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers signed a former Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers forward to a deal. The 26-year-old has some familiarity with the organization on the G League level, but will look to get some NBA minutes as the regular season looms.

In other news, new Blazers guard Jrue Holiday spoke candidly about what his role will be this season. With such a young core in Portland, Holiday can immediately make an impact in the locker room with his leadership, and certainly share some of his championship experience with his new team.

Finally, a Blazers big man is predicted to take a major leap this season as he heads into year No. 2. The ESPN insider thinks that a breakout season is inevitable for the seven-foot-two sophomore.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Blazers Sign Former Thunder, 76ers Forward in Free Agency

Blazers’ Jrue Holiday Gets Honest About Role This Season

Blazers Big Man Predicted to Take Massive Leap This Season

Surprise Blazers Forward Named Top 100 Player Heading Into Season

Is Blazers Star Jrue Holiday a Future Hall of Famer? Expert Weighs In

Blazers' Surprise Star Emerging as Rebuild 'Centerpiece'

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News