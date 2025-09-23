Blazers Notes: Blazers’ Trade Called Out, Free Agent Could Sign Overseas, More

Apr 9, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chancey Billups directs his players during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.
Apr 9, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chancey Billups directs his players during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers traded for veteran guard Jrue Holiday during the offseason, adding a big-money player who is more valuable to a win-now team rather than a rebuilding team.

For this reason, Portland has gotten backlash over the move, which brought more guaranteed money to the team while sending out a younger guard, Anfernee Simons.

If the Blazers make the playoffs next season, Holiday will look good in hindsight, but in terms of modern roster-building, there are fair questions about the move.

Finally, former Portland point guard/point forward Dalano Banton is on the verge of reportedly signing a deal overseas.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

