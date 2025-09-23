Blazers Notes: Blazers’ Trade Called Out, Free Agent Could Sign Overseas, More
The Portland Trail Blazers traded for veteran guard Jrue Holiday during the offseason, adding a big-money player who is more valuable to a win-now team rather than a rebuilding team.
For this reason, Portland has gotten backlash over the move, which brought more guaranteed money to the team while sending out a younger guard, Anfernee Simons.
If the Blazers make the playoffs next season, Holiday will look good in hindsight, but in terms of modern roster-building, there are fair questions about the move.
Finally, former Portland point guard/point forward Dalano Banton is on the verge of reportedly signing a deal overseas.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Blazers’ Jrue Holiday Has Ambitious Goal This Season
Blazers' Major Offseason Trade Slammed by Multiple Insiders
Blazers Free Agent Drawing Interest From Overseas Team
Blazers Roster Situation Could Get Uncomfortable Fast
Blazers' Damian Lillard Believes Portland Could Have Won Title Before All-Star Left
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.