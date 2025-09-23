Blazers’ Jrue Holiday Has Ambitious Goal This Season
Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday is hoping for a successful 2025-2026 season, which will hopefully bring wins to Portland.
Holiday came over from the Boston Celtics over the summer, a team that has been a bona fide title contender for years.
More news: Blazers’ Damian Lillard Reveals Unfortunate Reason All-Star Teammate Left Portland
After years of acquiring veteran talent and incurring big contracts, the Celtics were compelled by the new luxury tax rules to trade away expensive veterans for cheaper deals on short-term contracts.
Holiday, who is entering the second year of a four-year, $134 million contract, became a clear candidate for a trade, and the Blazers took the opportunity to add the veteran.
Major Aspirations in Portland for Jrue Holiday
Now that he is on the roster, the guard wants to win in Portland next season.
"Honestly, to win. Whatever that looks like, if it’s making the playoffs, if it's having a better record than last season, but it's to win and bring a culture of winning," Holiday said, according to D.J. Siddiqi of Forbes.
"I think they added me and wanted to add me for that reason, because of where I've been and what I've done, maybe even my knowledge of the game.”
“To win. I feel like winning and competing and showing these guys that have so much talent. I don't think ya'll understand that Scott and Shaedon are so athletic and so smart the way that they play the game.
"They're going to be so good and I feel like all they need is time. I feel like the time is now, because they have all the tools. I'm super excited to play with them.”
More news: Blazers Surge in Latest 3-Year Outlook NBA Power Rankings
The Blazers have talent on the team and could challenge for a spot in the play-in. Center Donovan Clingan, All-Defensive power forward Toumani Camara, small forward Deni Advaja, point guard Scoot Henderson, and rookie big man Yang Hansen are all players who have a high upside and can already start producing.
Henderson and Clingan should improve their contributions with more NBA experience under their belts, potentially taking a step up in their development.
More news: Blazers Free Agent Works Out for Warriors as Training Camp Nears
With a mix of young talent and established veterans, the Blazers could be a surprise playoff team next season, finally ending their postseason drought.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.