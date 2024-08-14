Blazers Notes: Blockbuster Jerami Grant Trade, Anfernee Simons Rumors, Former Blazer Vying for NBA Comeback
The Portland Trail Blazers may be headed for the gutter once again in 2024-25 — as, indeed, they should be, given that they are nowhere near contention anyway and it's time to emphasize their youth ahead of a stacked 2024 NBA Draft class.
Before they get there completely, however, the Trail Blazers could stand to offload several of its remaining pricey vets, after already trading 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.
So how can they get more future draft equity?
Should the Blazers Consider This Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal?
Veteran 3-and-D power forward Jerami Grant, 30, makes little sense on the current Trail Blazers roster, given the current Trail Blazers timeline. Should the team's best present player stick around throughout the remainder of his lengthy contract? Absolutely not. An insider pitches a fascinating three-team deal that, with the proper assets attached, could behoove all parties, and get Grant back to a winning environment for the first time since his Denver Nuggets tenure.
Timeline For Blazers to Possibly Trade Young Star Revealed
Another expensive, semi-veteran Portland Trail Blazers piece, combo guard Anfernee Simons, could be on the trade block. Now, a timeline for him to potentially be moved seems to have been established.
Former Trail Blazers Veteran Looking to Make NBA Comeback
A brief Portland role player, who enjoyed a long-term pro career but has been toiling in the G League for the past two seasons, is angling to return to the league — for a very special reason.
