Blazers Notes: Ex-Coach Passes Away, Deni Avdija Prediction, More
NBA experts issued a major prediction on the career of Deni Avdija. The Portland Trail Blazers project to have an impressive defense, and the forward should play a key role in its success.
In other news, former Trail Blazers assistant coach Kim Hughes passed away recently at the age of 73. He was a retired professional basketball player who played during the early years of the NBA.
He coached on the Blazers for four years, from 2012-15. He was in the organization when former Blazer Myles Leonard was on the team, who wrote a touching tribute on Instagram.
"I promise to carry on your memory," part of the caption read on Instagram.
"I promise that some day my two boys will know about Kim Hughes, when they’re old enough to understand. I promise to be there for your wife and children, just as you would for me, if roles were reversed for you and I right now."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
